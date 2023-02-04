Netflix deletes rules to stop password sharing, says ‘posted by mistake’

Guidelines meant for countries such as Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica posted by mistake on help centre pages of other countries as well, including India, says streaming giant

Netflix users in India can relax — for now. Earlier this week, the streaming giant released a set of guidelines to crack down on password-sharing. These required users to log in from their devices at the primary location once a month for Netflix to know that those were the trusted devices. However, after a massive hue and cry, Netflix took down those guidelines from its help centre articles, saying those had been posted by mistake.

According to the company, the guidelines were meant for Central American and South American countries such as Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica, where those new rules are being trialled. However, they were posted by mistake on the help centre pages of other countries as well, including India. However, those were taken down on February 1.

The controversial update

In the controversial update, Netflix reportedly asked users to create a trusted device they would connect to the Wi-Fi at their primary location once every 31 days. All other devices would be blocked. The company would use the IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to confirm that the device was present at the user’s primary location. While travelling, users must request a temporary code to log into Netflix.

Advertisement

Also read: Netflix to launch ad-supported plan in 2023 after losing 9.7 lakh subscribers

However, these rules have now been replaced with device verification through a code. This happened after a massive outcry from users, with many questioning how Netflix expected family members living apart to be able to use a single account and many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

However, these rules many indeed come to force sometime in future since they are already so in Central and South American countries. In January, Netflix’s new co-CEO Greg Peters told Bloomberg that the streaming service planned to stop password sharing. While Netflix has over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it believes more than 100 million households share accounts. The company intends to roll out paid sharing.

(With agency inputs)