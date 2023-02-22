McKinsey plans to lay off nearly 2,000 employees: Report

Sources said that those who were going to lose their jobs were mostly support staff who did not have direct contact with clients

The New York-based multinational management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, plans to lay off 2,000 employees soon, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This would constitute more than 4 per cent of its present global workforce of about 44,000.

McKinsey plans to cut 2,000 jobs in one of its biggest layoffs – Bloomberg News https://t.co/PuqK7Ybx7U pic.twitter.com/2bVQQHPhlZ — Reuters (@Reuters) February 21, 2023

The sources quoted by Bloomberg said that those who were going to lose their jobs were mostly support staff who did not have direct contact with clients. This latest restructuring would be one of McKinsey’s biggest-ever layoffs.

Advertisement

Also read: After tech giants, US media houses start layoffs amid recession fears

The job cuts by major global firms don’t seem to have come to an end with this latest decision by McKinsey following similar moves by KPMG, Yahoo, Disney, and several others as companies tighten their belts in anticipation of a recession in the global economy.