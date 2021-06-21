Maruti Suzuki to revise car prices from July

In regulatory filing, carmakers states that cost of the company’s vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs

Maruti Suzuki’s fleet of cars may be a little dearer from now on as the auto manufacturer is slated to revise prices from July, LiveMint reported.

In a regulatory filing, the carmaker said the company has made heavy spending on different manufacturing heads in the past year which in turn needs to be passed on to the customer.

“This is to inform you that over the past year the cost of the company’s vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to an increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price rise,” the statement said.

The manufacturer, however, hasn’t specified the price change that will be effected across a spectrum of cars.

It said the price rise has been planned in Quarter 2 of this fiscal year and the increase will vary from model to model.

Maruti Suzuki had raised its car prices in April this year due to an increase in various input costs. The prices were raised up to ₹34,000 across models.

While automobile units had to shutter down due to lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID, many are now opening up as states ease lockdown norms.

Maruti Suzuki has initiated operations at its plants and plans to vaccinate all employees and their families on a priority basis.

“We are ramping up production cautiously. Meanwhile, we continue to vaccinate all employees and families on priority. Over 36,000 employees have already received the first shot,” PTI quoted a company representative as saying.