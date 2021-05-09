M-cap of eight of Top 10 companies climbs ₹81,250.83 crore

Only Reliance Industries and Infosys took losses. Rest eight – TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India – emerged as gainers

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, shares, points, Union Budget 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, The Federal, English news website
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent | Representational Image: PTI

Eight of the Top 10 most-valued companies in India together added 81,250.83 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Only Reliance Industries and Infosys took losses in their market capitalisation for the week closed on Friday. Rest eight – TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India – emerged as gainers.

TCS’ market valuation jumped 34,623.12 crore to reach 11,58,542.89 crore.

Advertisement

Hindustan Unilever added 13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to 5,66,950.71 crore.

The valuation of HDFC gained 13,728.03 crore to 4,50,310.13 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied 6,213.06 crore to 3,52,756.84 crore.

ICICI Bank zoomed 4,428.5 crore to 4,19,776.85 crore and State Bank of India jumped 4,239.2 crore to 3,19,679.59 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance gained 2,797.59 crore to 3,31,436.67 crore and HDFC Bank witnessed an addition of 1,323.64 crore to 7,80,174.61 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 40,033.57 crore to 12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by 639.11 crore to 5,76,228.85 crore.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent.

Reliance Industries was leading the Top 10 most-valued companies list followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US:

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR