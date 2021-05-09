M-cap of eight of Top 10 companies climbs ₹81,250.83 crore

Only Reliance Industries and Infosys took losses. Rest eight – TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India – emerged as gainers

Eight of the Top 10 most-valued companies in India together added ₹81,250.83 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Only Reliance Industries and Infosys took losses in their market capitalisation for the week closed on Friday. Rest eight – TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India – emerged as gainers.

TCS’ market valuation jumped ₹34,623.12 crore to reach ₹11,58,542.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added ₹13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to ₹5,66,950.71 crore.

The valuation of HDFC gained ₹13,728.03 crore to ₹4,50,310.13 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied ₹6,213.06 crore to ₹3,52,756.84 crore.

ICICI Bank zoomed ₹4,428.5 crore to ₹4,19,776.85 crore and State Bank of India jumped ₹4,239.2 crore to ₹3,19,679.59 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance gained ₹2,797.59 crore to ₹3,31,436.67 crore and HDFC Bank witnessed an addition of ₹1,323.64 crore to ₹7,80,174.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹40,033.57 crore to ₹12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by ₹639.11 crore to ₹5,76,228.85 crore.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent.

Reliance Industries was leading the Top 10 most-valued companies list followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.