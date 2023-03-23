Lay-offs continue: Accenture to slash 19,000 jobs next

The IT services and consulting firm has also revised its annual revenue and profit forecasts

Seems like it’s the season of lay-offs.

After a line-up of global giants, it’s the turn of Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs in the next 18 months, clearly indicating the global economic meltdown.

Consequently, the IT services and consulting firm has also revised its annual revenue and profit forecasts. The series of developments has also affected Accenture’s shares.

Also Read: Fate of Indian startups hangs in balance as Silicon Valley Bank crisis unfolds in US

Advertisement

According to reports, Accenture expects its revenue to increase by 8-10 per cent in FY23 , cutting the top end of its guidance from 11 per cent.

It’s learnt Accenture has taken multiple steps to get its operations simplified, besides going for a total restructure of corporate activities.

Earlier this week, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced that it would reduce its workforce by 10,000 jobs.

Accenture has 3 lakh-plus employees in India.