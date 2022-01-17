Kia India revs off to 7,738 bookings for new model Carens in 24 hours

The company had opened pre-bookings for the new model on January 14 at an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000.

Automaker Kia’s new model Carens got 7,738 bookings on Monday, the first day of commencing the order process in India. According to Kia India, it is the highest Day 1 bookings they have received for any of the models they have launched in the nation.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first-day booking we have received for any of our products in India,” Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

With Carens, the company has offered a choice of multiple engines and transmission options, coupled with the standard safety package and many first-in-class features to ensure it suits the requirement of anyone who wants a sophisticated and safe family mover, he added.

“It is heartening to see the faith of our customers in brand Kia and this response from them is a testimony to the rising popularity of our latest offering in the country,” Park said.

The three-row recreational vehicle will be offered in five trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus – coupled with multiple powertrains and 6 and 7 seating options. The model features three powertrain options — 1.5 petrol, 1.4 petrol and 1.5 diesel.

Besides, customers will get an option to choose from three transmission options 6MT, 7DCT and 6 AT. Besides various convenience elements, the model would come with 66 connected features.

The turbo petrol engine and the diesel engine will be offered in all three variants. The diesel-automatic will be offered only with the top-end variant. The naturally aspirated petrol engine would come with Premium and Prestige variants. The turbo petrol engine with a DCT gearbox will be offered with a Prestige Plus and Luxury Plus variant. Six airbags would be standard across all variants.

Kia is expected to retail the Carens from Rs 14.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom).