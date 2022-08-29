Jio 5G to launch in 4 cities by Diwali; pan-India coverage by December 2023

Meanwhile, Meta and Jio platforms on Monday announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday (August 29) announced that Reliance Jio will roll out its 5G services in four metros by Diwali.

He said Jio is investing ₹2 lakh crore for deploying the fifth-generation (5G) network in the country.

Jio’s 5G services will be launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata by Diwali.

At the RIL’s 45th annual general meeting (AGM), Ambani said Jio 5G “will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network”.

He said, “Today, I want to announce the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband. That is JIO 5G. With 5G, we will connect 100mn homes with unparalleled digital experiences and Smart Home solutions. With Jio 5G, we will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India’s needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets.”

“Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network. The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means #Jio5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

“For pan-India 5G network, we’ve committed ₹2 lakh crore investment. Reliance Jio has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities. By December 2023, we will deliver 5G to every town of India,” he added.

JioMart on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Meta and Jio platforms on Monday announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat.

“A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalogue, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat,” Reliance Retail Ventures Limited said in a press release.

According to the release, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp – people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come.”

“Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian.

“One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians,” Ambani said.