IPO listings of 2021: The top 5 and the bottom 5

Start-up IPOs like Nykaa and Paytm grabbed the limelight, but the ‘quieter’ ones bagged top ranks for listing gains and gains till date

Payments platform Paytm did not exactly wow investors with its listing last week, while its e-commerce peers Zomato and Nykaa made bumper debuts on the stock markets. While these initial public offerings (IPOs) grabbed the most eyeballs, data reveal that it’s the ‘quiet’ ones that proved multi-baggers — they delivered more, both in terms of listing gains and gains till date.

‘Listing gain’ refers to a stock’s gain or loss as seen from its closing price on its first day on the markets, vis-à-vis its IPO (listing) price. ‘Gains till date’ is the gain or loss a stock has made from its listing till the last trading day.

Top 5 by listing gains

The company that made the most impressive debut on the capital markets this year is Sigachi Industries, a maker of ingredients for the pharmaceutical and food industries. The company, which listed on November 15 at ₹163, closed at about ₹579 that day, marking a jump of 249%.

Defence electronics and defence & space optics company Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, which debuted on the stock market on January 10, made a listing day gain of 185%, as it closed at ₹498.75, against its IPO price of ₹175. This is followed by Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, whose IPO price was ₹1,083. The specialty chemicals company listed on July 29 at ₹2,310.25, marking a gain of 113.32%.

At the fourth and fifth spots, in terms of listing day gains, are paints manufacturer Indigo Paints Ltd and integrated roads EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) firm GR Infraprojects Ltd. Indigo, whose IPO price was ₹1,490, closed 109.31% higher, at ₹3,118.65, on its listing day, February 2. GR Infra, on the other hand, saw listing day gains of 108.7% — from an issue price of ₹837 to a listing price of ₹1,746.8, on July 19.

Top 5 by gains till date

When it comes to gains till date — from the date of listing to November 18 — Paras is the winner, with gains of 313.11%. It closed last Thursday at ₹722.95 (the markets were closed on Friday, November 19, for Gurunanak Jayanti).

Second comes Nureca Ltd, a provider of home healthcare and wellness products. The company, which had listed on February 25 at ₹400, closed on November 18 at ₹1,470.05, presenting a 267.51% increase. The third on the list is Sigachi Industries, at 247.94%, as it closed last week at ₹567.15.

In the fourth spot in this listing is specialty ingredients and solvents maker Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, which listed on March 25 at ₹130 and closed last week at ₹432.2, marking a 232.46% increase. The fifth is precision engineering and manufacturing company MTAR Technologies Ltd, which listed on March 15 at 575. It closed 228.15% higher at ₹1,886.85 last week.

Bottom 5 by listing gains

A ₹18,000 crore IPO — India’s largest — made One 97 Communication, the operator of payments platform Paytm, the biggest loser this year in terms of listing gains. The company listed on November 18 at ₹2,150, but closed at ₹1,560, or down 27.4%. Next on the list is Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, a jewellery retailer that listed on March 26 at ₹87 to close at ₹75.3, or down 13.45%.

Pharmaceutical formulations manufacturer Windlas Biotech Ltd, which listed on August 16 at ₹460, lost 11.59% that day to close at ₹406.7. With a listing loss of 9.44%, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd is the fourth on the list. Against an IPO price of ₹305, the small finance banking entity closed at ₹276.2 on March 16, its first day on the bourses.

The fifth on the list is CarTrade Tech Ltd, which runs an online platform for used vehicles. It listed on August 20 at ₹1,618, only to close 7.29% lower, at ₹1,500.

Bottom 5 by gains till date

When it comes to share price gains made till date, vis-à-vis the listing price, Suryoday Small Finance Bank is the biggest loser, having fallen 48.52% as on November 18. It closed last Thursday at ₹157. The next biggest loser is Windlas Biotech, which closed last week at ₹296.05, marking a 35.64% decline from its listing price.

The third on the list is CarTrade Tech, at a loss till date of 35.45%, as its price slipped to ₹1,044.45 last week. Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, an operator of diagnostic chains, comes in fourth with a loss of 31.87%. Against a listing price of ₹954 on August 16, it closed last Thursday at ₹.650. The fifth biggest loser of the year so far is One 97 Communication, at 27.4%. The Paytm operator has been on the bourses for just one day, so its listing gains (loss) and gains till date are the same.