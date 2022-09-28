Intel announces its 13th Gen Core processor range

The 13th Gen Core processor, codenamed as ‘Raptor Lake’, offers up to 15 per cent increase in single-threaded performance

Semiconductor company Intel has announced its 13th Gen Core processors, led by Core i9-13900K and Core i9-13900KF. The 13th Gen Core processor is codenamed as ‘Raptor Lake’.

According to Intel, Raptor Lake offers up to 15 per cent increase in single-threaded performance and up to 41 per cent increase in multi-threaded performance when compared to the 12th generation processor.

The 13th Gen Core processor also has a higher clock speed with e-cores (efficient cores) ramping up to 4.3GHz. The L2 cache size has also been increased in the new processor.

The 13th Gen Core processor consists of two i5, two i7 and two i9 processors divided between the K and the KF models. The processors are the same when it comes to performance. The KF series, however, does not sport integrated graphics.

All Intel 13th Gen K processors are powered by the Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Intel has revealed that the Raptor Lake processors will be coming for laptops as well. They will be available for purchase starting October 20 alongside the Intel Z790 chipset.