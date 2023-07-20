Infosys Q1 profit up 11% to Rs 5,945 crore; full-year outlook lowered

The company achieved a revenue growth of 10% to reach Rs 37,933 crore, surpassing the previous year's figure of Rs 34,470 crore.

IT services firm Infosys reported a 11% rise in June quarter’s consolidated net profit at Rs 5,945 crore on Thursday (July 20). However, the company has lowered its full year growth outlook to 1-3.5% due to macro uncertainties.

Advertisement

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at Rs 5,362 crore.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs, driven by foreign funds inflow

The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to Rs 37,933 crore, up from Rs 34,470 crore in the year ago period.

The country’s second largest IT services company has lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4 to 7 per cent projected earlier.

(With agency inputs)