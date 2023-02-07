Infosys lays off 600 freshers who failed internal exams: Report

Last month, another IT giant Wipro had fired over 400 trainees after they failed repeatedly in the company's internal tests

After Wipro, Indian IT giant Infosys has now reportedly fired 600 freshers who failed in the internal test according to media reports. Wipro had laid off over 400 freshers a few weeks ago for underperformance in internal tests.

According to a fresher, quoted by a Business Today report, “I began working at Infosys in August 2022 and was given training for the SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 passed the exam; rest all of us were sacked two weeks ago. From those who joined in July, 85 were terminated out of total 150.”

An ‘old’ practice?

A company representative later told Business Today that failing the internal tests has always led to job cuts.

However, some employees also said that failing the internal test didn’t result in termination for freshers who joined before July 2022.

The news of firing comes at a time when there are reportedly hundreds of freshers awaiting to join Infosys for over eight months after receiving an offer letter.

Fired from Wipro

Earlier, Wipro had fired over 400 trainees after they failed repeatedly in the company’s internal tests. “We had to let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly even after training,” The Economic Times had quoted the Bengaluru-based IT major.

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, reported a 13.4 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter to Rs 6,586 crore, up from Rs 5,809 crore in the same period a year before.

The voluntary attrition of Infosys showed marked improvement, falling to 24.3 per cent in December quarter. It is expected to further decline. At the end of December quarter, the company had 3,46,845 employees, up from 3,45,218 in the previous quarter.

(With agency inputs)