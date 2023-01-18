Infosys among Brand Finance’s top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally

Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by an 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced on Wednesday (January 18) that it had been recognized as one of the top three most valuable IT services brands globally, by the Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report. Brand Finance is a leading global brand valuation firm.

Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by an 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.

“Sustained client relevance, best-in-class delivery excellence, and a deep commitment to purpose are differentiators for brand Infosys, consolidating its position among the industry’s preferred partners for navigating digital transformation”, said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys.

“Strategic investments in employee care and development, along with our deep commitment to environmental, social, and governance priorities have helped Infosys sustain its market-leading position as a business and as a valuable brand,” Parekh added.

Brand value that keeps growing

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance, commented: “Infosys has recently celebrated four decades of success, and through these years, they have built a brand of excellence with a brand value that keeps growing as Infosys storms up the rankings. Due to great leadership from their CEO, Salil Parekh, and differentiated digital services, Infosys holds its strong position as one of the top three IT services brands in the world and has risen to become one of the top 150 brands in the world.”

Being positioned among the world’s top three most valuable IT services brands for two consecutive years by Brand Finance was an outcome of its continued investments in nurturing digital brands and building new client-relevant digital capabilities, said the company. The launch of Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track enterprises’ exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments, was one such example.

The growth of the cloud solution brand Infosys Cobalt, powered by new industry-specific value levers and a network of strong partnerships, was another strong example. The press release said Infosys strived to be an employer of choice, differentiated by its brand promise to help navigate careers forward. The company was awarded Top Employer Certification in 22 countries, and ranked among the top three employers in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North America for best-in-class people practices.

Several strategic brand collaborations

The company said it had built and nurtured several strategic brand collaborations. Over the past year, Infosys has forged a new collaboration to digitally reimagine tennis heritage for the International Tennis Hall of Fame as their digital innovation partner. Infosys also expanded its collaboration with Dow Jones in a brand partnership to develop new human-centered digital experiences.

The company continues to accelerate brand momentum through its collaborations with the Madison Square Garden, including key MSG properties New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and the Madison Square Garden Arena, the ATP, Roland Garros, the Australian Open, as well as The Economist, Financial Times, and Bloomberg Media.

One of world’s most ethical companies in 2022

Brand Infosys was making steady progress in delivering the goals articulated in its ESG Vision 2030 first published in 2020, according to the company. For example, Infosys Springboard, the company’s flagship global reskilling program democratizing learning with free digital content, already has 4.6 million users registered to learn digital skills that are preparing them for a rapidly transforming talent market.

Infosys said it also continued to be carbon neutral for three years now. The brand has been acknowledged for demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to move the needle with efforts across environmental, social, and governance programmes. Tellingly, Infosys was recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 by Ethisphere, for the second consecutive year.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 employees work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. The company said that with over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, it expertly steers clients in more than 50 countries as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud.

The company enables its clients with an AI-powered core, empowers the business with agile digital at scale, and drives continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from the company’s innovation ecosystem. Infosys said it was deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally-sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

