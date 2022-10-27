In numbers: PLI scheme gets rolling; how much is each sector getting?

The Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, launched in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to encourage manufacturing in key industries, has been set in motion

Concerned ministries have given approvals to applicant companies over a period of two years since it was first announced.