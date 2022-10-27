In numbers: PLI scheme gets rolling; how much is each sector getting?

The Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, launched in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic to encourage manufacturing in key industries, has been set in motion

Initially launched for 12 sectors, the PLI scheme was later extended to 14 sectors, based on response from the industry. Image: iStock
Concerned ministries have given approvals to applicant companies over a period of two years since it was first announced.

The scheme, apart from giving a boost for the manufacturing industry, aims at increasing production and export, which would entail higher investment and employment, thereby ensuring growth of the economy.

Analysis: Production Linked Incentives — like curate’s egg, good in parts

Initially launched for 12 sectors, the production linked incentive scheme was later extended to 14 sectors, based on response from the industry.

While the Pharmaceuticals and Information Technology sectors took off early, the other sectors have joined the march towards progress.

Here is a brief of how the scheme plays out for each sector.

