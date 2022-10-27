In numbers: PLI scheme gets rolling; how much is each sector getting?

The scheme, apart from giving a boost for the manufacturing industry, aims at increasing production and export, which would entail higher investment and employment, thereby ensuring growth of the economy.
Analysis: Production Linked Incentives — like curate’s egg, good in parts
Initially launched for 12 sectors, the production linked incentive scheme was later extended to 14 sectors, based on response from the industry.
While the Pharmaceuticals and Information Technology sectors took off early, the other sectors have joined the march towards progress.
Here is a brief of how the scheme plays out for each sector.