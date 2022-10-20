Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022: Shiv Nadar tops; Azim Premji 2nd

In India, a total of 15 individuals made an annual donation of over ₹100 crore, 20 donated over ₹50 crore, and 43 over ₹20 crore, as per the list.

HCL founder Shiv Nadar topped as the most generous person in the country with an annual donation of ₹1,161 crore, the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 revealed on Thursday (October 20).

Nadar, 77, has reclaimed India’s most generous title with a donation of ₹3 crore per day, according to the report.

Wipro’s Azim Premji, 77, slipped to the second position with an annual donation of ₹484 crore after ruling at the top position for the last two consecutive years, it said.

India’s richest man Gautam Adani, 60, ranked seventh, with a donation of ₹190 crore.

Nandan Nilekani 9th

AM Naik, 80, group chairman of Larsen and Toubro, who donated ₹142 crore, is the country’s most generous professional manager, the report stated.

It further said that Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha increased their donation by 300% to ₹100 crore.

With donations of ₹213 crore each, Subroto Bagchi and NS Parthasarathy, co-founders of Mindtree, stormed into the top 10 of the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

Ranked as the 12th most generous Indian, Quess Corp chairman Ajit Isaac debuted in the list with a donation of ₹105 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru.

Rakesh Gangwal, co-promoter of Indigo Airlines, also debuted in Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with ₹100 crore personal donation to the School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT, Kanpur.

“EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List aims at chronicling the Indian philanthropy landscape and so far the transformation is encouraging. For instance, over the last five years, the number of donors who have given more than ₹100 crore have grown from 2 to 15, and over 50 crore have grown from five to 20. Considering the wealth creation potential of India and assuming that the billionaires keep up with philanthropy, I expect these numbers to at least double over the next five years,” Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said.

Infosys’ Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal donated ₹159 crore, ₹90 crore and ₹35 crore, ranking 9th, 16th and 28th, respectively.

Nikhil Kamath, 36, is the youngest philanthropist in the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022.

This year there were 19 new additions to the list, who made a total donation of Rs 832 crore.

Rohini tops women’s list

Also, this year six women philanthropists featured in the list.

With a donation of ₹120 crore, Rohini Nilekani, 63, is the most generous woman philanthropist in the country, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari and Anu Aga, who donated ₹21 crore and ₹20 crore, respectively.

According to the list, with a donation of ₹24 crore, the philanthropy couple, Amit Chandra (53) and Archana Chandra (51), are the only other professional managers on the list.

The number of philanthropists who have donated more than ₹10 crore increased by 116% over the last 4 years, from 37 to 80 this year.

Driven by the pandemic, donations toward Covid relief surged by 44 times to ₹473 crore, with 75 philanthropists cumulatively donating ₹1,233 crore. Education is the most favoured cause with 51 self-made philanthropists, the report revealed.

The average age of philanthropists on the list is 69 years, which is two years older than last year.

Based on the place of residence, Mumbai led with 33% of the list of most generous people in the country, followed by New Delhi accounting for 16% and Bengaluru at 13%.

Pharma industry

The pharmaceutical industry has the largest number of philanthropists on the list, accounting for 20%, followed by chemicals and petrochemicals at 11%.

The Hurun Report is based on a survey of India’s most successful entrepreneurs, including those from the Hurun India Rich List 2022, meticulously cross-referencing the results with media reports and charitable foundations.

In the course of the research, Hurun Report also attended non-profit-related seminars, as well as meetings with scholars, experts, philanthropists, and senior members of charitable foundations.