Google working on AI app to create images through text

Technology giant Google is working on an app that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to enable users to create images by typing a few words.

Google’s Principal scientist Douglas Eck at the company’s AI event in New York on Wednesday (November 2) said: “The app will enable people to do two things, construct buildings through a function called “City Dreamer” and interact with a cartoon monster through the app’s “Wobble” feature.

Users will be able to use the tools through Google’s AI Test Kitchen App. The company has not yet revealed the release date for the same.

Regarding Google’s slow rollout, Douglas Eck, said: “Generative AI models are powerful, there is no doubt about that. But we also have to consider the risks that this technology can pose if we do not take good care, which is why we have been slow to release them.”

At the event, Google also presented improvements with AI tools that help with coding and audio generation and a text creation program that authors can use to write short stories.

Google plans to expand climate, health technology and have 1,000 languages in its translation services.