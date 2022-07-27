The new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of Google's helpful products

Google is celebrating 10 years of Google Play (Play Store). The celebration comes with the launch of a new logo launched and a lucrative offer of Play Points for users.

Play Points are reward currency that users earn while making purchases on the Play Store.

In a tweet, Google Play said: “This year marks our 10th year of Google Playing. To celebrate, we are offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE.”

This year marks our 10th year of Google Play-ing. To celebrate, we’re offering Play Points members a 10x points boost, starting today. How has it been a DECADE 🤔🤯🤔 Claim your points boost here: https://t.co/xoVIQsxHns #PlayTurns10 pic.twitter.com/76pQbQqDBY — Google Play (@GooglePlay) July 25, 2022

The Play Points system is not available in India for now.

In a logo revamp, the digital distribution service has come up with fewer vibrant colours that match the green, yellow, blue and red hues of many of the Google applications users use.

As per reports, the new logo compliments the new Google Chrome logo that was updated earlier this year.

Tian Lim, vice-president of Google Play said: “We are introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products – Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more.”

Liam said that nearly a decade later, more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital content.

The vice-president further said that more than two million developers work with them to build their businesses and reach people around the globe.

The Google app store was rebranded to Play Store in 2012 and was earlier called as Android Market.

Google Play is a digital distribution service operated and developed by Google.

Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, also took to Twitter and said that Google Play has also revealed the list of apps that defined a generation which includes WhatsApp, Truecaller, Phone Pe and others.