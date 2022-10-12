Google partners with Coinbase to accept crypto payments

Google will soon start receiving crypto payments via an integration with crypto exchange Coinbase. The company will accept crypto payments for cloud services starting next year

Tech giant Google will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services starting next year.

According to Google, the company will soon start receiving crypto payments via an integration with crypto exchange Coinbase.

The payments will initially be rolled out to a handful of customers involved in the Web3 industry. Google will also offer users Coinbase’s custody service, Coinbase Prime.

According to Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud: “We want to make building in Web3 faster and easier, and this partnership with Coinbase helps developers get one step closer to that goal.”

Google has been adding to its crypto features and services recently. Ethereum wallet balances show up when an address is searched on Google. The company is also partnering with BNB Chain to support the growth of early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups.

On the partnership with Google, Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, said: “We could not ask for a better partner to help execute our vision of building a trusted bridge into the Web3 ecosystem.”

Following announcement of a partnership between Google and Coinbase, the latter’s shares went up by six per cent to $71.32 in afternoon trading on Tuesday (October 11).