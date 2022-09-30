Gaming console Sony PlayStation 5 stock back in India

Interested buyers can place an order through Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Game Loot, Sony Center and Vijay Sales

Sony PlayStation 5 stock is back in India. The gaming console has been up for pre-order in India since Monday (September 26). Interested buyers can place an order through Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Game Loot, Sony Center and Vijay Sales.

Given the gaming console’s popularity, the stock may end soon. Buyers are hence advised to place an order as soon as possible. Sony PlayStation 5 standard version with disk is available for purchase at ₹34,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive is available at ₹39,990.

The console’s bundle offered with the Grand Turismo 7 game is available at a price of ₹54,990.

Rate hike

Recently, due to high global inflation rates including rising interest rates, Sony has hiked the price of its PS5 in UK, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada. The prices, however, remained unchanged for the Indian market.

In India, PS5 is available in two editions, the Standard and the Digital Edition. The only difference between the two is that the Digital Edition does not support physical Blu-ray discs.

Pre-order via Amazon

To pre-order via Amazon India, a buyer must have an account on Amazon. An Amazon prime membership will be needed to get a free delivery.