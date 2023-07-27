Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung is back with new foldable phones

Built with 6.7-inch and 7.6-inch main screens, the phones have bigger displays than Samsung's previous folding devices and are equipped with more advanced cameras, providing crisper visuals and more features for work, text and video chats,

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday (July 27) revealed its latest offerings – two foldable smartphones.

The company remains committed to investing in devices with bending screens, tapping into the emerging market. However, the full potential of this technology is yet to be realized due to the current high prices, which have somewhat hindered its widespread adoption.

The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a larger device that opens and folds like a book, can be pre-ordered in certain markets including the United States and South Korea starting Wednesday.

Built with 6.7-inch and 7.6-inch main screens, the phones have bigger displays than Samsung’s previous folding devices and are equipped with more advanced cameras, providing crisper visuals and more features for work, text and video chats, movies and games, the company said.

Designed to be compact and easy to carry, the Flip 5 is also built with a 3.4-inch cover screen that allows it to be used folded in half.

The phones, which run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor chips, are slightly sleeker and lighter than their predecessors but designed to be more durable and shock-resistant.

The Samsung folding phones feature the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and an innovative hinge design. Alongside these enhancements, Samsung has also made notable upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s display.

Here are the available configurations and prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 –

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 –

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 –

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,54,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,64,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 1,84,999

To make the deal even more enticing, Samsung is offering exclusive benefits to pre-booking customers, valued up to Rs 23,000 (Rs 20,000 for the Z Flip 5). These benefits include attractive cashback offers and upgrade bonuses.

The pre-booking window for the new Samsung folding phones will be active from July 27 to August 17. If you want to secure your desired model and take advantage of the exclusive benefits worth up to Rs 23,000 (Rs 20,000 for the Z Flip 5), make sure to pre-book during this period.

Once the pre-booking phase ends on August 17, the sale for the Samsung folding phones will commence.

New Smartwatches released

Samsung’s new smartwatches lineup consists of two editions: Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, with distinct designs but similar features.

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are as follows –

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 –

40mm Bluetooth: Rs 29,999

40mm LTE: Rs 33,999

44mm Bluetooth: Rs 32,999

44mm LTE: Rs 36,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic –

43mm Bluetooth: Rs 36,999

43mm LTE: Rs 40,999

47mm Bluetooth: Rs 39,999

47mm LTE: Rs 43,999

Samsung offers a cashback offer of up to Rs 6,000 with select banks, along with an upgrade bonus worth Rs 4,000.

Colour options for the Galaxy Watch 6 include Graphite and Silver for the 44mm version, and Graphite and Gold for the 40mm version. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in Black and Silver for both the 43mm and 47mm variants.

New Tabs

The prices and configuration options for the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 are below –

128GB, Wi-Fi and 5G: Rs 72,999

256GB, Wi-Fi and 5G: Rs 83,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus:

256GB, Wi-Fi and 5G: Rs 90,999

512GB, Wi-Fi and 5G: Rs 1,04,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra:

256GB, Wi-Fi and 5G: Rs 1,08,999

512GB, Wi-Fi and 5G: Rs 1,22,999

Additionally, Samsung is offering an attractive cashback offer of up to Rs 12,000 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

(With agency inputs)