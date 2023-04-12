Former Mahindra Group chairman Keshub Mahindra dies at 99

He was the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra for about 49 years, from 1963 to 2012, and transformed the company into a conglomerate with a valuation of $19 billion

Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday (April 12).

Mahindra, an alumnus of Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, joined his father’s company in 1947, and was the chairman for about 49 years — from 1963 to 2012. During this period, he transformed Mahindra & Mahindra from assembling Willys Jeeps to becoming a manufacturer of sports utility vehicles and tractors.

The company, under his leadership, became a conglomerate by diversifying into software services, real estate, and hospitality, and attained a valuation of $19 billion.

When he retired in 2012, he appointed his nephew Anand Mahindra as the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Condolences pour in

Many from the industry condoled the demise of Mahindra.

The chairman of INSPACe, Pawan K Goenka, tweeted, “The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti.”

Mohandas Pai condoled the death of Keshub Mahindra in a tweet. “A great Indian passes away! Om Shanthi. Our prayers with @anandmahindra and family! He was an extraordinary warm compassionate person! Who led by example, put India first always!”

Gautam Singhania, the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, tweeted, “keshubhji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situation. My deepest condolences to the family, employees and well wishers of Mahindra Group. RIP Keshub Mahindra.”

