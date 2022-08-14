Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies at 59

Jain co-led Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm's global capital markets business

Anshu Jain, former Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, died after a battle with cancer, his family said in a statement on Saturday, August 13. He was 59, and was diagnosed with duodenal cancer in 2017.

Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm’s global capital markets business. As Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen, he was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Before that, he was appointed to Deutsche Bank’s Management Board in 2009 and ran the corporate and investment bank division from 2010.

“Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors,” said Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank. “Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial centre.”

Stint at Cantor Fitzgerald

After leaving Deutsche Bank, Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death. Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick said Jain “was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as president.”

He began his career as an analyst in derivatives research at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he spent seven years setting up and then running the firms global hedge fund coverage group.

Jain was born in Jaipur in January 1963. He received an MBA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was a lifelong vegetarian and loved wildlife photography, cricket and golf, according to his familys statement.

He is survived by his wife Geetika, his mother, and two children.

