Value of major digital currencies fall as Centre moots ban on cryptos

The winter session of Parliament is also likely to discuss creation of a framework to regulate digital currency issued by the RBI

The reports suggesting Centre’s inclination towards barring all cryptocurrencies in India, except a few, saw a fall in value of major digital currencies on Wednesday (November 24).

The Centre is likely to bring a Bill in the winter session of Parliament to bar all cryptocurrencies in India, barring a few exceptions, and create a framework to regulate digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On average, every major crypto currency fell around 15%. Bitcoin was down by around 18.53 per cent, Ethereum fell by 15.58 per cent, and Tether down by 18.29 per cent.

The government is likely to bring a bill in the ensuing winter session of Parliament to bar all but a few private cryptocurrencies and create a framework to regulate digital currency issued by the RBI.

Advertisement

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha in the winter session, scheduled to begin from November 29.

The bill seeks to “create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.

Currently, there is no regulation or any ban on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month, held a meeting on cryptocurrencies with senior officials, and indications are that strong regulatory steps could be taken to deal with the issue.

Recently, there have been a rising number of advertisements, featuring even film stars, promising easy and high returns on investments in cryptocurrencies in recent times, amid concerns over such currencies being allegedly used for luring investors with misleading claims.

Last week, the Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP member Jayant Sinha, met the representatives of crypto exchanges, blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), among others, and arrived at a conclusion that cryptocurrencies should not be banned, but it should be regulated.

The Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly reiterated its strong views against cryptocurrencies, saying they pose serious threats to the macroeconomic and financial stability of the country and also doubted the number of investors trading on them and their claimed market value.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das too had earlier this month reiterated his views against allowing cryptocurrencies, saying they are a serious threat to any financial system since they are unregulated by central banks.

Also read: Paytm episode makes startups wary to go IPO way

The RBI had announced its intent to come out with an official digital currency in the face of the proliferation of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, about which the central bank has had many concerns.

Private digital currencies/virtual currencies/ cryptocurrencies have gained popularity in the past decade or so. Here, regulators and governments have been sceptical about these currencies and are apprehensive about the associated risks.

It can be noted that on March 4, 2021, the Supreme Court had set aside an RBI circular of April 6, 2018, prohibiting banks and entities regulated by it from providing services in relation to virtual currencies.

Delivering a keynote address at the Sydney Dialogue on November 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged all countries to ensure that cryptocurrency does not “end up in the wrong hands”.

At present, El Salvador is the only country to recognise cryptocurrency as a legal tender.

(With inputs from agencies)