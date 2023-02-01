Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad to be Centre of Excellence

The institute gets the recognition for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the global level

The Centre will support the Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) in Hyderabad as a Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies globally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday.

In her Union Budget speech, the Minister noted that India was the largest producer and second largest exporter of “Shree Anna” or millets in the world. Millets, she said, has numerous health benefits.

Now to make India a global hub for “Shree Anna”, the Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as the Centre of Excellence, she said.

Food security

Advertisement

Krishna Ella, Founder and Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Ltd, said the upgradation of the Millet Research Institute was a clear sign of the government’s commitment to rural development and food security.

IIMR is a premier agricultural research institute engaged in basic and strategic research on sorghum and other millets under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

It coordinates and facilitates millet research at the national level through All India Coordinated Research Projects on Millets, Pearl Millet and Small Millets and provides linkages with various national and international agencies.

(With Agency inputs)