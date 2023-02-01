Govt’s ‘mitr kaal’ budget has no roadmap to build India’s future: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (February 1) hit out at the Modi government criticising the 'mitr kaal budget' for not having any vision to create jobs and no plan to tackle inflation

Gandhi’s reaction came after the presentation of the Union budget for 2023-24 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which the government raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

“Mitr Kaal Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai. NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% of the wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed – yet, PM doesn’t Care!” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future,” he said.