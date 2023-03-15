BlackBerry opens IoT Center of Excellence in Hyderabad

BlackBerry, which provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world, said by the end of this year the centre in Hyderabad would be the second-largest BlackBerry IoT division in the world, after Canada.

Canadian software and cybersecurity firm BlackBerry on Wednesday (March 15) announced its new ‘BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation’ in Hyderabad.

In a statement, the company said that the world-class engineering centre will recruit India’s best-embedded software engineers to help build the next generation of software-defined-vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in other ‘Internet of Things’ industries, using the company’s trusted, safety-certified BlackBerry QNX product portfolio and award-winning in-vehicle software platform, BlackBerry IVY.

BlackBerry, which provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world, said by the end of this year the centre in Hyderabad would be the second-largest BlackBerry IoT division in the world, after Canada.

The Internet of Things (IoT) centre in Hyderabad is expected to have 100-plus software engineers in a variety of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery.

The teams in Hyderabad will first use the QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) evaluation hardware and software to design and accelerate the development of systems that are safe, secure and offer real-time performance. This includes the QNX Accelerate initiative, offering QNX in the Cloud to accelerate product development and reduce time to market for mission-critical industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, aerospace, defence and heavy machinery, the company said.

Its BlackBerry IVY software development is planned to roll-out later in 2023, bringing developers and OEMs with operations in India closer to the innovation cycle, offering access to benefits such as optimised data processing using on-vehicle machine learning (ML), the company added.

“Today is another milestone for BlackBerry’s ongoing investment in skills and innovation and signifies the importance of India as a home to world-class software innovators. We are pleased to expand BlackBerry IoT’s global software innovation network in Hyderabad, underscoring our commitment to serve our customers and partners and continue our rapid growth as an IoT software leader, especially in the automotive sector,” Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT, said in a statement.

“India is an important market for local and global manufacturers in automotive and IoT sectors – particularly in Hyderabad, an ecosystem of engineering talent. This facility will help BlackBerry IoT to co-develop and co-innovate more closely with our customers and partners based in India, giving talented developers and engineers the opportunity to build the best solutions for complex problems for automotive and other embedded software industries,” Eriksson added.

BlackBerry is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. BlackBerry software powers devices, cars, and the IoT – securely.

According to the company, IoT represents the next “great wave in business transformation”. BlackBerry secures more than 500 million endpoints including over 215 million vehicles. BlackBerry’s customers include Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Stellantis, BMW, Aptiv, Bosch, Ford, GM, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volkswagen.