BharatPe sues former MD Ashneer Grover, seeks ₹88.67 crore in damages

Digital payments provider BharatPe has sought ₹88.67 crore in damages from its former managing director Ashneer Grover and his family, whom the company accused of misappropriating company funds for personal expenses and through payments towards fake vendors and on inflated charges.

Bharatpe has named Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and his family, including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain in a civil lawsuit filed in the Delhi high court on Thursday.

BharatPe sought damages for payment to non-existent vendors, amounting to ₹71.7 crore, payments to vendors purportedly providing recruitment services costing ₹7.6 crore and ₹5 crore in damages for the loss of reputation to the company caused by tweets and other statements made by Grover and his family members.

The petition claimed that Grover and his family overcharged the company through fictitious firms set up in Panipat, Haryana, and offering recruitment services.

Grover’s lawyers said they were not served a notice and that they knew of the case “through media”, according to a report in Mint.

The Delhi high court has asked Grover and his family to respond within two weeks and set the next hearing for January.