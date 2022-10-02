ATF prices slash by 4.5%, commercial LPG prices down by ₹25.5

In a sixth reduction since June 2022, price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was cut to ₹1,859.50 in the national capital from the earlier price of ₹1,885. This can be attributed to softening international energy prices

Jet fuel price was on Saturday (October 1) slashed by 4.5 per cent and that of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants by ₹25.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

Rates have come down by ₹494.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

Rates of LPG used in household kitchens for cooking purposes, however, remained unchanged at ₹1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

According to industry sources, this is because the rates of domestic cooking gas were way lower than the cost. But now with a drop in international prices, they are at breakeven.

Since the Commercial LPG prices have largely aligned with the cost, they have moved in sync with the rise and fall in international prices.

Similarly, the rates of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were cut marginally by 4.5 per cent. Jet fuel price was cut by 4.5 per cent to reach ₹1,15,520.27 pr kl in the national capital.

Depending on the incidence of local taxes, the rates differ from one state to another.

ATF prices are revised every fortnight. The prices were cut by 0.7 per cent on September 1. There was, however, no change in the jet fuel prices on September 16.

Commercial LPG prices are revised once a month.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have remained stable for nearly six months. At present, petrol costs ₹96.72 per litre in the national capital while diesel costs ₹89.62.