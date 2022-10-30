As Musk takes over Twitter, Dorsey testing new social media app

“The World-Wide Web wouldn’t have been much fun if it was created without a browser, and the same is true of the AT Protocol. So we’re also building a social app called Bluesky,” the company said.

Elon Musk recently took over Twitter after closing a $44 billion deal. And Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is testing a new social media application.

Even before the world’s richest person Musk took control of Twitter, Dorsey had announced that he is building a social app called Bluesky.

Also read: Elon Musk to begin laying off employees at Twitter: Report

“The World-Wide Web wouldn’t have been much fun if it was created without a browser, and the same is true of the AT Protocol. So we’re also building a social app called Bluesky,” Bluesky said in a blog post on October 18.

Advertisement

“The word ‘Bluesky’ evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company. We’re calling the application we’re building Bluesky because it will be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol,” it added.

Also read: Who are Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, of whom Musk ‘freed’ Twitter?

It said it is beta testing the application and added that distributed protocol development is a “tricky process”.

“We’re looking forward to sharing more about the Bluesky application as it develops. The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process. It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we’re going to start in private beta to iron out issues. As we beta test, we’ll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it’s ready, we’ll move to the open beta,” Bluesky said.