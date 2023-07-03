Apple is worth $1 T; here are 15 lesser-known things about the tech behemoth

We all know Apple has crossed $1 Trillion market cap, becoming the first company to do so ever. But there are a few funny and interesting facts about Apple that’s not common knowledge. The Federal lists some for you.
- Apple was not actually named after the fruit. Even though Steve Jobs was a fruitarian at the time and had just returned from an Apple orchard, which led to the speculation that it was named after the fruit. Jobs himself stated in interviews that the name Apple was chosen because it sounded fun, spirited, and not intimidating.
- Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak are considered the founders of Apple, but in truth it also had a third co-founder named Ronald Wayne, who quit just 12 days after the company was founded. He sold his 10% share for a meagre sum of $800, and in addition to that, he received an extra payout of $1,500. Had he stayed on, the value of his shares would be upwards of $60 billion today.
- Apple is richer than the US government. According to Forbes, there were instances when Apple had a cash reserve that was twice as large as the United States Treasury department’s.
- The ‘Apple I’ computer was introduced in 1976 with a rather unusual price tag of $666.66. Despite the satanic connotation, there was no relation to the devil or anything diabolical about the price. Steve Wozniak liked repeating numbers and as the computer worth $667, the price was set at $666.66.
- Apple has a strict “no smoking” policy when it comes to its computers. While it may sound strange, if it is found that your system has been damaged by an external factor such as cigarette smoke, the company has made it clear that users have been duly warned.
- The Apple logo has become one of the most globally recognised symbols. However, it wasn’t always that way. The original Apple logo, designed by Ronald Wayne, one of the co-founders of Apple — depicted Sir Isaac Newton under an Apple tree. Jobs did not like it and hired graphic designer Rob Janoff to revamp the logo, leading to the creation of the iconic bitten apple logo.
- Apple is not all Midas. In 1983, it introduced its Lisa line of computers which failed. There have been reports hinting at approximately 2,700 Lisa computers being disposed of in a landfill in Utah.
- During the first quarter of 2014, Apple achieved massive success, generating more revenue than a combination of three tech behemoths: Amazon, Google, and Facebook.
- With approximately $150 billion in excess capital, Apple has huge financial resources. This amount is enough to buy companies such as Netflix, Twitter, Tesla, or even Facebook.
- In 1986, Apple briefly entered the fashion industry with the launch of its clothing line called “The Apple Collection.” This venture differed from Apple’s minimalist aesthetic designs and featured brightly coloured clothing, accessories, and lifestyle items.
- In Apple’s advertisements, keen observers may have noticed that the time displayed on Apple devices often reads 9:41. Originally, the time used in Apple ads was 9:42, which was the exact time when Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007. This was changed to 9:42 with the launch of the first iPad in 2010. The reasoning behind this is that new product launches typically take place around the 40-minute mark of keynote speeches.
- Did you know that Samsung, Apple’s arch-nemesis in the smartphone arena, actually manufactures the retina display for Apple’s beloved iPad? Apple and Samsung were once locked in an intense legal battle, with Apple accusing Samsung of copying iPhone features. Talk about a twist in the tale.
- Tony Fadell, the mastermind behind the iPod, had an ingenious plan to revolutionise portable music devices. Excited to bring his brainchild to life, he approached RealNetworks and Phillips only to be turned down. Apple saw potential in his idea leading to the creation of the iconic iPod that would forever change the way we groove to our favourite tunes.
- While many of us have heard of Apple’s legal scuffles with Epic and other tech giants, it’s a delightful surprise to discover that Apple once found itself locked in a legal battle with none other than the famed astronomer Carl Sagan. Thankfully Apple and Sagan settled the matter out of court with the firm even issuing an apology.
- Despite having an astronomical net worth of around $7 billion, Steve Jobs took home a salary of just $1 for a whopping 15 years. Why would he do such a thing? Well, it turns out that by accepting this nominal salary, he qualified for Apple’s health benefits.
