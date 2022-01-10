Advanced search coming to WhatsApp Business; here is what’s new

Business account users will get more accurate search results; new features to be available on Android and iOS

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp plans to enhance the search filter for business account users this year. The upgrade is expected to help business accounts users search more precisely within the chat box for accurate results.

The advanced facility will likely help users search better across long threads, which will be classified as contacts, non-contacts, and unread, said WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks news and information about WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is enabling advanced search filters for business accounts! WhatsApp is now rolling out another feature for business accounts to let them filter search results using new options.https://t.co/MSyGDxrM52 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 8, 2022

“After publishing the news about filtering businesses nearby for certain users at a later date, WhatsApp is now rolling out another feature for business accounts to let them filter search results using new options,” said WABetaInfo. The advanced search filter is “for people that use the latest beta versions of WhatsApp Business for Android and iOS”, it added.

“When you search for your chats and messages, if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp Business account, there will be new options: Contacts, Non-contacts and Unread,” it further said. With these options, users can view results that meet their search words more accurately. They can also combine different conditions (for example, searching for photos from non-contacts), added WABetaInfo.

The new feature is being rolled out on WhatsApp Business for Android and iOS. However, it will not be available on WhatsApp Messenger, the regular app used by people for personal messaging. “WhatsApp is not planning to release it on WhatsApp Messenger, since they are more useful on WhatsApp Business,” said the platform.