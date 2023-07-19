ADB retains India’s growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

ADB says inflation, driven by decline in food prices and fuel, will see a slump and approach pre-pandemic levels

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday (July 19) pegged India’s economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year and 6.7 per cent for the next, while asserting that robust domestic demand will continue to support the region’s recovery.

Posting an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB a slump in fuel and food prices will lead to a decline in inflation, which is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

ADB forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024.

The Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal ending March 2023. “Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace,” ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said.

“Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened,” Park added.

In April, the ADB had projected that India’s economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in the current financial year due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies)