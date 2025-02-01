Where are Dalits, tribals in Budget-making process? Rahul's poser to FM

Congress and Oppostion Leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's handling of the Union Budget, accusing the government of failing to include marginalised communities in the Budget-making process.

At a rally in Delhi on Friday (January 31), ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Rahul raised concerns over the absence of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities in the discussions that shape India’s annual financial plan. He suggested that this lack of representation was a significant flaw in the preparation of the budget.

'Diversity not reflecting'

Rahul also pointed to the symbolism of the budget presentation, noting that while the Finance Minister would be seen holding a briefcase as she unveils the budget, the people behind the preparation would not reflect the diversity of India. "Tomorrow you will see that the finance minister will go with a briefcase. A photo will come. You will not see a single Dalit, a tribal, a backward class person, or a minority in the photo," he said.

'OBC missing'

He further slammed the lack of adequate representation within the team responsible for drafting the budget. According to Rahul, out of the 90 officers involved, only three belong to the OBC (Other Backward Classes), despite the OBC population making up approximately 50% of the country’s population. "If tomorrow 100 rupees is distributed in the budget, then only 5 rupees will be decided by officers representing your community," he added.

This marks the latest in a series of public remarks by the Congress leader, highlighting what he perceives as systemic exclusion of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes from key decision-making roles in the government.