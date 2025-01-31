The Economic Survey 2023-24 sheds new light on a critical but often overlooked factor in economic productivity: mental well-being.

While industry leaders like NR Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan have advocated for longer work hours to drive India’s economic growth, the survey presents a nuanced perspective, subtly questioning the assumption that more hours necessarily lead to greater productivity.

The survey recognises mental well-being as an economic issue, highlighting its direct impact on workforce efficiency. Unlike the conventional view that equates well-being with happiness or mood, the report defines it as the ability to function effectively and navigate life’s challenges.

Large-scale study

It draws from a large-scale study conducted by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, which has been tracking mental well-being trends among over 150,000 digitally connected Indians since 2021.

A key finding of the study is that workplace culture – more than just the number of hours worked – plays a crucial role in determining mental well-being. Employees who report positive relationships with managers and colleagues score significantly higher on mental health assessments than those in toxic work environments. A strong sense of pride and purpose at work also enhances well-being and reduces absenteeism.

The survey directly addresses the issue of long work hours, citing studies that show adverse health effects when workweeks exceed 55–60 hours. Those who spend 12 or more hours at a desk report significantly lower mental well-being scores, placing them in the “distressed” or “struggling” categories.

This decline in mental health is not just a personal concern – it has tangible economic consequences.

Employees with poor mental well-being are unable to work for nearly half the month, while those with high mental well-being lose only two to three days of productivity per month.

Lifestyle factors

Beyond work culture, the survey highlights lifestyle factors – such as diet, exercise, family bonds, and screen time – that strongly influence mental well-being. Those who engage in regular exercise, maintain strong family connections, and limit social media usage report better mental health outcomes. Conversely, poor lifestyle habits correlate with increased absenteeism and lower productivity.

These insights challenge the simplistic notion that longer work hours are the key to national economic progress. Instead, they suggest that sustainable growth depends on a balanced approach – one that fosters a healthy workplace culture, prioritises mental well-being, and encourages smarter, not just longer, work.

Holistic strategy

As India aspires to accelerate its economic trajectory, the findings of the Economic Survey call for a more holistic strategy. Instead of merely pushing for longer hours, businesses and policymakers must create environments that promote both productivity and well-being.

The real path to higher economic output lies not in overburdening the workforce but in ensuring that employees remain engaged, motivated, and mentally resilient, the Economic Survey said.