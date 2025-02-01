The government will launch a modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to help 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate greenfield airports in Bihar to meet future needs of the state.

Boost tourism

The government will also develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Sitharaman added.

In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.

Support for Western Kosi canal

Besides, support will be provided for western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal region in Bihar, she added.

The government will also encourage minor minerals through best practices and institutions of state mining, she added.

Nuclear energy mission

Sitharaman also noted that 100 GW of nuclear power is essential for India's energy transition.

Further, she announced a Nuclear Energy Mission to promote research and development of small modular reactors, with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

In February last year, the government announced the addition of 18 more nuclear power reactors with a cumulative capacity to generate 13,800 MWe of electricity, taking the total share of atomic power in the energy mix to 22,480 MWe by 2031-32.

Tech research fellowships

She also announced 10,000 fellowships for tech research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in the next five years.

Besides, the finance minister proposed to set up a National Spatial Mission and set up the Gyaan Bharat Mission for the survey, documentation and conservation of manuscript heritage.

