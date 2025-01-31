India is fast becoming a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCC).

The Economic Survey 2024-25 underscores India’s rapidly growing role as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), highlighting their expansion, talent strength, AI adoption, and supportive government policies. The findings indicate that India is increasingly becoming the preferred destination for multinational corporations to set up and expand their GCC operations.

India’s GCC sector has witnessed remarkable growth over the past five years. The number of GCCs has increased from approximately 1,430 in FY19 to over 1,700 in FY24. This expansion includes the establishment of more than 400 new GCCs and around 1,100 additional units. Consequently, employment in the sector has also seen a significant boost, with 1.9 million professionals working in these centres as of FY24.

Strategic hubs for emerging sectors

Interestingly, GCCs in India are evolving beyond traditional support functions, increasingly playing a central role in high-tech industries such as aerospace, defense, and semiconductors. Companies are utilising these centres for engineering research and development (ER&D), focusing on next-generation platforms and products. Notably, the rate of ER&D GCC setups has grown 1.3 times faster than the overall GCC establishment rate, highlighting India’s increasing dominance in high-end technological innovation.

India’s strength in GCC talent pool

India continues to strengthen its global standing in technology and engineering talent. The country contributes 28 per cent of the world’s STEM workforce and accounts for 23 per cent of global software engineering talent. The GCC ecosystem has matured, transitioning into high-end roles such as product management and architecture. Currently, 35 per cent of transformation hubs in India have a strong presence of architects, underscoring the growing specialisation and expertise in the field.

The expansion of GCCs is also facilitating a rise in global leadership roles. Presently, there are 6,500 global roles within GCCs in India, and this number is projected to surpass 30,000 by 2030. To support this shift, companies are investing in robust leadership development programs, ensuring that Indian professionals are equipped to take on strategic global responsibilities.

AI and machine learning revolutionising GCC Operations

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are playing a transformative role in GCC operations. The establishment of AI Centres of Excellence within GCCs is leveraging India’s strong middle-management talent to drive innovation. These advancements are enabling businesses to optimise operations, enhance decision-making, and accelerate digital transformation across industries.

Policy and taxation support for GCCs

Meanwhile, the Indian government too has introduced a series of policy and taxation reforms aimed at bolstering the GCC sector. Key measures include:

The abolition of the angel tax, providing relief to startups and IT firms; streamlining of transfer pricing regulations to simplify cross-border transactions; the removal of the 2 per cent equalisation levy to ease digital trade restrictions and reduction in tax deduction at source (TDS) for e-commerce transactions to promote IT exports

India becomes preferred destination for GCCs

With a combination of a skilled workforce, high-value engineering roles, rapid AI adoption, and favourable policy measures, India is reinforcing its position as a global powerhouse for GCCs. As the sector continues to grow, India is poised to play an even more significant role in global digital transformation, innovation, and high-tech research and development.

The Economic Survey 2024-25 paints an optimistic picture of India’s future in the global GCC ecosystem, highlighting its ability to attract multinational corporations and drive cutting-edge advancements across industries.