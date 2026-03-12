Zenith 2.0 festival brings ideas, enterprise, and culture to SRM campus

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at SRM Institute of Science and Technology concluded its two-day Zenith 2.0 festival on March 11, bringing together students for a dynamic blend of debate, innovation, and cultural expression.

Organised as part of the Media Minds campaign, the event transformed the campus into a vibrant platform for academic engagement and creative performance. The festival opened with public speaking and debate competitions where participants examined contemporary issues such as online activism, freedom of speech, and reservations in India.

Also Read: SRM’s ‘Women in Media’ panel offers insights into evolving media landscape

Students also tested their practical decision-making skills in the Best Manager competition, tackling crisis management and ethical scenarios. The second day featured a Shark Tank-style pitching event where participants presented entrepreneurial ideas, including a co-mentoring platform, an alcohol detection system for two-wheelers, and a content-slicing tool for advertising teams and freelance editors.