SRM’s ‘Women in Media’ panel offers insights into evolving media landscape

As part of its Media Minds campaign, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at SRM Institute of Science and Technology hosted a panel discussion titled “Women in Media” on March 6. The event brought together alumni, students, and faculty members for an engaging conversation on navigating the evolving media and communications landscape.

The panel featured Muskaan Ahmed, features writer at The Times of India; Rajalakshmi Sampath, correspondent at The New Indian Express; Divya Sridar, a marketing and corporate communications specialist; and Akshara Simhadri, communications officer at Renault Nissan. Together, they shared insights from their professional journeys across journalism, corporate communications, and marketing.

The discussion underscored the realities of building a career in media, with the speakers emphasising persistence, adaptability, and continuous learning. Through candid anecdotes and practical advice, they reflected on the small yet defining moments that shape professional growth, offering students a realistic understanding of the industry.

The panellists stressed that representation strengthens accuracy, credibility, and public trust. They also spoke about the role of ethical reporting, responsible sourcing, and strategic communication in shaping narratives that influence society.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the speakers for their contributions to the field and their willingness to mentor the next generation, leaving students inspired to pursue meaningful careers in media and communications.