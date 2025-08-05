Pudukkottai Marathon celebrates fitness, Tamil pride; over 1,500 runners participate

Over 1,500 runners gathered in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu on August 3 to participate in a marathon celebrating the Tamil language, fitness, and community unity. Jointly organised by The Federal and the SR Public Welfare Foundation, the event was based on the theme 'Let's make the Tamil slogan flourish across the world'.

Watch: Kanyakumari Marathon: Students run for a drug-free future

The marathon was flagged off by Additional District Judge Paul Pandian and SR Public Welfare Foundation Chairman S Ramachandran.

Celebrating Tamil language

Ramachandran expressed pride in the event’s cultural and community impact. "We are very happy to collaborate with The Federal, one of the leading digital channels in India," he said.

"Every step we take here is a step closer to celebrating the legacy of the Tamil language," he added.

Participants were visibly enthusiastic about the dual celebration of linguistic pride and physical health.

Routes, winners

The men's race followed a 10-km route starting from the District Sports Ground, passing through TVS Corner, the Old Bus Stand, and Brindavanam Dairy before looping back to the starting point. The women’s 5-km race began at the Old Bus Stand and concluded at the District Sports Ground after passing through the New Bus Stand.

Watch: Tenkasi Marathon 2025 brings together 1500 runners for fitness, unity

In the men’s category, Nikhil Kumar from UTT won first place, followed by Harish from Coimbatore and Prem Kumar from Dindigul. The women’s race saw an exceptional performance by 11-year-old Sandhya from Gandharvakottai, who clinched the top spot. Nitya from Ellanpuram secured second place, while Madhu from Peravurani came in third.

Prize distribution, community support

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of District Collector Aruna, who awarded trophies, certificates, and gifts to the winners, lauding their enthusiasm and achievements.

The event also drew support from local community leaders and sponsors, including Balashanmukham, Durai Singh, Rajasekhar, and District Sports Officer Senthil Kumar, who helped ensure the smooth execution of the event.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.