TMC releases manifesto for Tripura elections

Promises Bengal model of development, 2 lakh new jobs and Rs 1,000 per month for jobless youth

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections, promising 2 lakh new jobs, Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed youths, and social welfare schemes on the lines of those in West Bengal.

The manifesto was unveiled a day ahead of party chief Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the state. The TMC is fighting 28 assembly seats in the February 16 election.

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu said that if the party is voted to power in the state, it will create 2 lakh jobs in five years with 50,000 new jobs in the first year itself.

“All vacant posts in the government departments will be filled up on mission mode,” he said. “The TMC will provide assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to jobless youths, and 10,323 retrenched teachers will also get the benefit until their legal matter is resolved,” he said.

The TMC promised a skill university, student credit cards and easy loans for those who want to pursue higher education. “Rs 1,000 annual stipend will be given to the students in classes 4 to 8,” he said.

West Bengal Industries Minister Shashi Panja said the Trinamool Congress is committed to implement welfare schemes such as Kanyashri and Lakkhir Bhandar, among others, in the northeastern state.

TMC’s state in-charge Rajib Banerjee said the promises made in the manifesto will be implemented in true spirit if the party is voted to power. Claiming that no other state in the country has seen as much growth as West Bengal in the last 11 years, he said the manifesto has been formulated in accordance with the “Bengal model of development”.

The West Bengal chief minister will reach Tripura on Monday to lead the party’s election campaign, state TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas said. Mamata will hold a roadshow and address a rally during her Tripura visit.

(With Agency inputs)