Meghalaya poll result: NPP emerges clear leader; BJP, TMC, Cong humbled

Conrad Sangma’s party looks set to win 25 seats, has plenty of options to get a majority; Congress and TMC together cannot match NPP’s figures; both NPP and UDP better 2018 performance

Corruption charges from all quarters — including both allies and opposition — notwithstanding, the National People’s Party (NPP) led by incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma looks all set to taking the lead in forming the next government in Meghalaya.

By 4 pm on Thursday (March 2), NPP had won 16 seats and was leading in nine, taking the total count to 25 seats, with a 31% vote share. It has improved its performance compared to 2018, when it won 20 seats. Former ally United Democratic Party (UDP) is the nearest competitor, with nine wins and two leads.

Another former ally BJP, which viciously attacked Conrad’s party in the days leading to the polls over the multiple scams unearthed in the state, was leading in three constituencies. NPP’s relationship with UDP was also frayed because the regional party was eyeing a bigger pie, hoping for the CM’s post, which does not seem likely.

#WATCH | Celebrations begin at Meghalaya CM and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma's residence in Shillong. As per official EC trends, the party has won 6 and is leading on 19 of the total 59 seats in fray. #MeghalayaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/suFhQPB0Fz — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

Will the former allies bury the hatchet?

Going by trends, the NPP is not likely to have the required majority to form the government on its own. Hence, the former allies may bury the hatchet and join hands to form the government again. But the NPP has plenty of options to get a majority.

“We are having a close watch on the results. We have been keeping all options open,” Shillong Times quoted NPP leader Saidul Khan as saying.

The other member of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) were the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), which has won two seats this time, too, like in 2018. Another MDA ally, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) is leading in two constituencies. It had won four seats in 2018.

Cong, TMC’s dismal show

Both Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) gave a dismal performance in the polls, with both looking to bag five seats, going by trends at 4 pm. While Congress had already won four seats, it was leading in one. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC had won three and was leading in two.

Former CM Mukul Sangma, who left Congress and joined the TMC with 11 MLAs in 2021, making it the main Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly overnight, contested from two seats — Songsak and Tikrikilla. While he was leading in Songsak by merely 359 votes over nearest rival Nihim D Shira of NPP, he was trailing in Tikrikilla by 5313 votes behind Jimmy D Sangma of NPP.

It is likely that the votes got split between TMC and Congress this time, while the Congress was the largest single party to win the most seats (21) in 2018. Their combined seat count (going by trends) is likely to be 20 this time.

Fall of giants

One of the toughest contests was predicted for the South Tura constituency, where CM Conrad Sangma was pitted against militant-turned-politician Bernard N Marak of BJP. By 4 pm, Conrad was leading by 2,830 votes against Marak. One of the major grouses the BJP had against NPP was Marak’s arrests in 2022, once for allegedly running a brothel and storing explosives at his Tura farmhouse, and later for his alleged involvement in manipulating essential commodity prices.

In West Shillong, Paul Lyngdoh of UDP won by a margin of 3485 votes over Mohendro Rapsang of NPP. Meghalaya BJP chief Ernest Mawrie came a distant third. At Sutnga Saipung, state Congress chief Vincent Pala was trailing behind NPP’s Santa Mary Shylla by 1,898 votes at 4 pm.

Newcomers Voice of the People Party (VPP), which claimed to be a voice against corruption, put up a modest show, bagging three seats and leading in one. Founder Ardent M Basaiawmoit won the Nongkrem seat, while the party also bagged the Mawlai and North Shillong seats and was leading in Mawryngkneng.