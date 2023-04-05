Karnataka polls: Freebies worth Rs 12 crore seized

As per a press release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka, the seizures carried out by enforcement agencies include cash amounting to Rs 22.75 crore, liquor worth Rs 24.45 crore, and freebies valued at Rs 12 crore.

On Wednesday (April 5), the Election Commission reported that enforcement agencies have confiscated assets worth nearly Rs 70 crore in Karnataka, which is currently in the midst of an election, since the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) on March 29.

As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

“…..the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to Rs 69,36,17,467”, it said.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled to about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

