Karnataka polls: BJP will win 106 seats, says CM Bommai

In his presentation on the current political situation in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday (January 16) assured the BJP high command that the saffron party will win 106 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka on its own. This number is all set to only go up in the coming days due to the welfare schemes, he added.

The Karnataka CM Bommai and BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel were together making a presentation before Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda here on the sidelines of the BJP National Executive meeting.

According to a news report in a daily, the leaders told Bommai and Kateel that they should go all out and be aggressive against the Opposition Congress and JD(S).

Shah is supposed to have told them that the BJP should set the narrative on any issues. And that the Opposition parties must not be given an opportunity to set the narrative in the run-up to polls. Meanwhile, Bommai who seemed confident of netting a comfortable majority in the Assembly polls to be held in May 2023, also suggested that BJP should not forge any alliances and should fight this election on their own.

While Kateel talked about the activities organised by the party to make the organisation more stronger at the booth level. The state leaders also requested BJP’s top leaders to spend more time in the state and attend rallies in the coming days.

The leaders from the other election-going states such as Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya also made presentations to the BJP top brass in their respective states.