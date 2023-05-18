Karnataka: Celebrations break out outside Siddaramaiah’s Bangalore home

Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress sources said on May 18 after the party arrived at a consensus on govt formation in the state following hectic parleys

Celebrations broke out outside the residence of Siddaramaiah in Bangalore and at his native village in Mysuru district on Thursday morning (May 18) after it emerged that he would be the next Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters shouted slogans in his favour as the news came out that he would take oath as the CM on May 20.

#WATCH | Congress leader Siddaramaiah's supporters celebrate with sweets and firecrackers outside his residence in Bengaluru as he is set to return as Karnataka CM pic.twitter.com/qzdQhJktbZ — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

The residents of Siddaramanahundi, the native village of Siddaramaiah were, in fact, jubilant since Wednesday (May 17) following reports that their leader would become the chief minister again.

Advertisement

Also read: Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM; oath-taking likely on May 20

The villagers set off crackers, raised slogans hailing Siddaramaiah, and distributed sweets.

His brother Sidde Gowda was confident that Siddaramaiah would be chosen for the top post.

“There’s a guarantee that Siddaramaiah will become Chief Minister. He has done good for the people. He introduced Anna Bhagya scheme giving free rice to the poor people,” Sidde Gowda told reporters in Siddaramanahundi on Wednesday (May 17).

Swearing-in ceremony at Kanteerava stadium

Meanwhile, arrangements were afoot at the Kanteerava stadium in the city where the swearing-in ceremony will take place.

Security has been stepped up near the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly in Bangalore and in and around the stadium where the ceremony will take place.

Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress sources said on Thursday (May 18) after the party arrived at a consensus on government formation in the state following hectic parleys.

Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar to take oath as deputy chief minister. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at a consensus for Karnataka government formation. The oath ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on 20th May. pic.twitter.com/CJ4K7hWsKM — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

They said the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with other stakeholders held parleys past midnight to hammer out a solution between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar – the two chief ministerial aspirants.

Also read: Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka Chief Minister, Shivakumar Dy CM; CLP meeting today

“It has been decided by consensus that Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister and Shivakumar will be the deputy chief minister,” a party source said.

CLP meeting on Thursday evening

A Congress Legislature Party meeting has been called by Shivakumar, the party’s state unit chief, in Bangalore on Thursday evening (May 18). The decision will be announced there.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has written to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs, and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queens Road at 7 pm.

(With agency inputs)