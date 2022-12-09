BJP wins Limkheda constituency where Bilkis Bano lived, Cong finishes third

The candidate of the Congress, which had promised to revoke the remission granted by the BJP-led state government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, polled just 8,000 votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Limkheda Assembly seat in Gujarat’s Dahod district where 2002 riots victim Bilkis Bano once lived.

The candidate of the opposition Congress, which had promised to revoke the remission granted by the BJP-led state government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, ended up third, polling 8,000 votes.

Bano was a resident of Randhikpur village in the tribal-dominated Dahod district.

AAP comes second

Sitting BJP MLA Shailesh Bhabhor defeated his closest rival, Aam Aadmi Party’s Naresh Baria by nearly 4,000 votes.

The premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case became an issue in the election campaign, with the Congress mentioning it in its manifesto and vowing to ensure justice for her.

Following the remission, the 11 men walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15.

BJP, AAP silent

Some activists and observers had predicted that as the AGujarat polls: BJP makes clean sweep in Kutch, wins all 6 seats; AAP dents CongressAP leaders remained silent on the issue while Congress leaders like Jingnesh Mevani were vocal about it, Muslims would vote for the Congress.

But ahead of the polls, Shailesh Bhabhor had confidently claimed that Bilkis Bano was never a poll issue and even Muslims supported the BJP.

