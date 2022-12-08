AAP now a national party thanks to people of Gujarat: Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to become a national party and this is because of the people of Gujarat who have voted for the party in the state assembly elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, expressing gratitude to the people.

With counting of votes crossing the halfway mark in most constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP has received 53 per cent of the votes counted, while the Congress has 27 per cent and the AAP 13 per cent. AAP is also leading in four seats and has won one.

“Due to the votes given by the people of Gujarat, the AAP is today becoming a national party. The politics of education and health is making a mark for the first time in the country. Congratulations to the entire country on this,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

गुजरात की जनता के वोट से आम आदमी पार्टी आज राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बन रही है. शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की राजनीति पहली बार राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में पहचान बना रही है. इसके लिए पूरे देश को बधाई. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2022

The BJP appeared headed for a landslide victory in Gujarat as the latest trends showed the party was leading in 155 of the states 182 Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month.

The Congress was seen finishing a distant second, with leads in 18 seats, while the AAP was leading in six seats. Others, including independent candidate, were ahead in three seats, the Election Commission said.

