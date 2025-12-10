Adani plans massive Rs 12 lakh cr push in infra, energy, ports

Adani Group is all set to invest up to Rs 12 lakh crore in infrastructure, mining, renewable energy and ports in India in the next six years.

Speaking to news agency PTI at the event celebrating the 100th year of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, the group's chairman Gautam Adani said, "There is huge investment potential. We will invest Rs 10 to 12 lakh crore in India in the next six years".

He noted that corporate India and industrialists are aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for self-reliance, a mission described as "India's new Independence".

The Adani Group is a diversified organisation comprising 11 publicly traded companies, and Adani, 62, is a first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business group to a market capitalisation of over USD 200 billion.

'Modi's call, new Independence'

Adani said, "The struggle for achieving self-reliance is on... Narendra Modi has also given a call for this... That is a new independence. That is what every industrialist and every group is working on".

The proposed investment would include infrastructure, technology, energy transition, ports and other sectors, he said.

"We have invested to become one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies... We are preparing for a scale of expansion that matches India’s aspirations for the next decade,” Adani said.

Adani's challenges

Adani group has been building the world’s largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, which is spread over 520 sq km. This park is expected to generate 30 GW of green energy at its full capacity by 2030, which would be equivalent to powering over 60 million homes annually. Besides, the group has plans to expand mining and materials from extracting various ores to making metals, alloys and finished products for the green transition.

Asked about the challenges that he and his group faced, Adani said those were "part of the game and part of the journey", and added that "Indian industry today sees itself as a partner in nation building". He reiterated that India's sovereignty in the 21st century would depend on "the nation's command over its natural resources and its energy systems".

Investment in energy transition

Delivering his keynote address at IIT ISM's 100th year, Adani announced the group's plans to invest over $ 75 billion in the space of energy transition over the next five years. He emphasised that the global green energy transition has been emerging as the largest industry of the present time, worth several trillion dollars over the coming decades.'

He said that it would fuel the rise of electricity-based manufacturing, green steel, green fertilisers, hydrogen ecosystems, and the critical infrastructure that AI and digital economies require.

(With agency inputs)