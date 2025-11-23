Arshad Madani sparks row alleging bias against Muslims; cites Al-Falah probe

The Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani, has courted controversy after he alleged that Muslims were facing discrimination in the country, citing the ongoing investigation against the Al Falah University and politician Azam Khan as examples.

Mamdani said that a Muslim-Mamdani has been elected to become the Mayor of New York, but in India, a Muslim cannot even become the vice chancellor of a university, adding that even if he does, he ends up in jail. He cited the example of Al-Falah University, which has made headlines following the Red Fort blast.

"Today, a Muslim, Mamdani, can become the mayor of New York. A 'Khan' can become the mayor of London. But in India, a Muslim cannot become the vice chancellor of a university. And if he does, he will end up in jail like Azam Khan. Look at what is happening in Al-Falah. He (the founder) is in jail, and who knows how many years he will have to be there," said Madani as quoted by NDTV.

Currently, the founder of Al Falah University, Jawad Siddiqui, is in ED custody for alleged terror financing and money laundering.

Refers to Zohran Mamdani

Madaniu further stated that he does not agree with the international community’s belief that Muslims have become helpless and finished, and referred to Zohran Mamdani, who became the New York mayor, and Sadiq Khan was the mayor of London.

"The government wants the ground to slip from under their feet," added Madani.

Congress backs Jamiat chief

Congress leader Udit Raj backed Madani, saying Muslims are facing decimation in the country, adding that even though someone has resorted to terrorist activity in the Al-Falah University, the institution as a whole should not be targeted.

"I agree that someone has committed terrorist activity at the Al-Falah University. There can be no forgiveness for terrorism. But the university should not be targeted. Probe as per the law if there was any financial irregularity. But why are the homes of Muslims being bulldozed?" asked Raj.

"The US is great because there is no discrimination,” he added.

BJP slams Madani

Lashing out at Madani, BJP leader Mohsin Raza accused him of resorting to politics over Muslims and looting them. He further alleged that Madani and family have been receiving grants in the name of Muslims but have done nothing for the community.

"Arshad Madani and his family have looted the country's Muslims and played blame-game politics. This has been their dual character. They kept receiving grants in the name of Muslim minorities for years, but did nothing for them. They do politics in the name of Muslims," he added.