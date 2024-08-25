Bengaluru CEO flaunts 'Brahmin genes' post even after backlash; 'don't guilt-trip us'
There is an entire system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence, said Tiwari, stating that it is time to change this narrative
When a young Bengaluru-based chief executive of a content marketing firm boldly put it out on social media about being an “unapologetic Brahmin” and urged others not to feel guilty and to wear their UC (Upper caste) status on their sleeves, there was a predictable backlash.
But, the CEO Anuradha Tiwari refused to back down and continued to drive her message not to "guilt-trip" Brahmins.
It all started on August 22 when Tiwari posted a picture of herself flexing her muscles while sipping coconut water and proudly titled the post - ‘Brahmin genes’. It triggered a backlash with some criticising her though she got some supportive messages as well. Incidentally, her post attracted more than 5 million views.
While some slammed her for acting superior for being a Brahmin, another X user wrote that "according to the Manusmriti, girls should stay at home all the time, take care of their husbands, and do nothing else. But because of the Constitution, you’re flexing your triceps on Twitter and living life your own way. So go ahead and thank Babasaheb Ambedkar for that".
Inferior beings
On Friday, Tiwari responded to the negative posts saying that as expected, a mere mention of the word 'Brahmin' had incited many “inferior beings”.
Tiwari felt that this told a lot about who real "casteists" are. In her view, UCs get nothing from system - no reservation, no freebies and they earn everything on their own and have every right to be proud of their lineage. "So, deal with it," Tiwari retorted.
Again some called her out for being "insensitive" but she also got support from other users who felt that she was speaking the truth. Tiwari had cited the "unfair policy of reservation" as an example.
For Tiwari, it was a harmless tweet but the "so-called social justice crusaders" had lost their minds. And she believed that 'hate against Brahmins is truly next-level'.
On Saturday, she penned another post in which she asked how it was ok to say one is proud to be Dalit/Muslim/Tribal but it is not ok to call onself a 'Proud Brahmin'.
“There is an entire system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence. Time to change this narrative. Be an unapologetic Brahmin. Wear it on your sleeve. Let the so-called social justice warriors burn," Tiwari stated.
Guilt trip
Many supported her stance and felt they were caught in this guilty trap and made to be silent for a long time. This morning (August 25), Tiwari wrote another post how Brahmins have made to look like villains.
She pointed out how Brahmins even fear revealing their full name for there is so much hatred spread against them. Social justice activists and politicians have made Brahmins look like villains.
“We don't harm anyone. We get no help from government. We work hard. Why should we be ashamed of our caste?" she asked.
Many continued to back her observations on Brahmins. An X user, Shashank Dubey, replying to Tiwari's post stated that they have all been involved in suppressing general castes, particularly Brahmins.
“Hatred against Brahmins has been spread, and no political leaders or parties have taken a stand against it."
Display of stupidity
Others, meanwhile, calling her posts a “display of stupidity” slammed for equating 'Brahmin genes' to superiority.” From this post, it seems more like a display of stupidity than anything else.” Further, they said that many “unremarkable individuals” were rallying behind this notion, proudly showcasing their so-called 'Brahmin genes.'
Perhaps they should take a moment to reflect on why they remain so mediocre despite their supposedly 'superior heritage'," Deepali Singh, an X user