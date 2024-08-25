Bengaluru CEO flaunts 'Brahmin genes' post even after backlash; 'don't guilt-trip us'

When a young Bengaluru-based chief executive of a content marketing firm boldly put it out on social media about being an “unapologetic Brahmin” and urged others not to feel guilty and to wear their UC (Upper caste) status on their sleeves, there was a predictable backlash.

But, the CEO Anuradha Tiwari refused to back down and continued to drive her message not to "guilt-trip" Brahmins.

It all started on August 22 when Tiwari posted a picture of herself flexing her muscles while sipping coconut water and proudly titled the post - ‘Brahmin genes’. It triggered a backlash with some criticising her though she got some supportive messages as well. Incidentally, her post attracted more than 5 million views. While some slammed her for acting superior for being a Brahmin, another X user wrote that "according to the Manusmriti, girls should stay at home all the time, take care of their husbands, and do nothing else. But because of the Constitution, you’re flexing your triceps on Twitter and living life your own way. So go ahead and thank Babasaheb Ambedkar for that". Inferior beings On Friday, Tiwari responded to the negative posts saying that as expected, a mere mention of the word 'Brahmin' had incited many “inferior beings”. Tiwari felt that this told a lot about who real "casteists" are. In her view, UCs get nothing from system - no reservation, no freebies and they earn everything on their own and have every right to be proud of their lineage. "So, deal with it," Tiwari retorted. Again some called her out for being "insensitive" but she also got support from other users who felt that she was speaking the truth. Tiwari had cited the "unfair policy of reservation" as an example.

As expected, a mere mention of word 'Brahmin' triggered many inferior beings. Tells a lot about who real casteists are.



UCs get nothing from system - no Reservation, no freebies. We earn everything on our own and have every right to be proud of our lineage. So, deal with it. https://t.co/e1FhC13oVz — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 23, 2024

For Tiwari, it was a harmless tweet but the "so-called social justice crusaders" had lost their minds. And she believed that 'hate against Brahmins is truly next-level'. On Saturday, she penned another post in which she asked how it was ok to say one is proud to be Dalit/Muslim/Tribal but it is not ok to call onself a 'Proud Brahmin'. “There is an entire system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence. Time to change this narrative. Be an unapologetic Brahmin. Wear it on your sleeve. Let the so-called social justice warriors burn," Tiwari stated.

Proud Dalit/Muslim/Tribal - Okay

Proud Brahmin - Not okay



There is an entire system working to make Brahmins feel guilty for their very existence.



Time to change this narrative. Be an unapologetic Brahmin. Wear it on your sleeve. Let the so-called social justice warriors burn. — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) August 24, 2024