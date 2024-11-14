PM Modi put last nail in coffin of terrorism, Maoists: Yogi Adityanath

Bokaro/Dhanbad, Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and the government is also set to eliminate Maoists.

Adityanath said this while addressing election rallies in Jharkhand, pockets of which are Maoist affected.

Accusing the JMM-led coalition government of "aiding" Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas to settle in the state, he asserted that the BJP, under Modi, was the only solution to stop this.

"The world’s most powerful leadership is with you, no one who provokes India will be spared. PM Modi put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and the government is set to eliminate the Maoists," he said while addressing a rally at Bermo in Bokaro.

He also credited the BJP government for providing security to the nation’s 140 crore citizens and emphasised the government's strong stance on terrorism.

"Under Modi, the Ayodhya issue was resolved in two years. The country has become so powerful under his leadership that neighbouring countries like Pakistan have stopped provoking us," Adityanath said.

He claimed the country's borders are safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Pakistan shivering as new India spares none".

Adityanath also alleged that the Congress-led INDIA bloc has designs to divide communities by pitting them against each other.

"Batenge toh katenge; Ek rahenge to safe rahenge (If divided we will be wiped out; if together, we will be safe)," he added and appealed to the people to vote for the BJP.

The UP CM charged the JMM, Congress and the RJD - the three parties of the ruling coalition - with helping Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators enter Jharkhand.

"They are grabbing land here by marrying tribal women. The BJP under PM Modi is the only solution to this problem," he said.

Addressing another rally in Dhanbad, he claimed that the first phase of polling held on Wednesday indicated that the BJP would form the government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority.

Adityanath also alleged that the JMM-led coalition was trying to make the state a hub of Naxals.

Attacking the ruling JMM-led coalition, he alleged that it has turned Jharkhand into a den of "love jihad and land jihad".

Ensure a double-engine government in Jharkhand to wipe those out "just like it has been done in Uttar Pradesh", the UP chief minister said.

He also attacked the Congress for "promising" subsidised gas cylinders to infiltrators in Jharkhand, and asserted that the BJP would never allow it to happen.

He was referring to the Congress in charge of Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir's statement that if his party is voted to power, gas cylinders will be given to people at Rs 450 to all, even if they were infiltrators.

At present, domestic LPG cylinders are available for Rs 860 in major cities of the state.

"The Congress in charge has promised to give cylinders to Hindus, Muslims and infiltrators. BJP will not allow handing over of tribals rights to infiltrators," Adityanath said.

The 'beti, maati, roti' (daughter, land and bread) of Jharkhand are under grave threat due to infiltrators, he alleged. PTI

