World taking note of India's anti-terror campaigns, says Shah on 26/11 anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns.

Paying respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Shah said in a post on X that terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.

In his message in Hindi, the home minister said, "On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts.

"I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack." "The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns," Shah said.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai. PTI

